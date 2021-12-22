Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.31.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

