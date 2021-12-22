TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TowneBank in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

