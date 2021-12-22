Traders Buy Large Volume of American Tower Call Options (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 51,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 3,019 call options.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.25. The company had a trading volume of 914,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
