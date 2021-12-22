Traders Buy Large Volume of American Tower Call Options (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 51,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 3,019 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.25. The company had a trading volume of 914,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

