Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,884 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the average daily volume of 710 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

