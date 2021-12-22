Traders Purchase High Volume of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 703% compared to the average volume of 498 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $701.44 million, a PE ratio of 242.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

