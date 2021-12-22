Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 465% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.

LCTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

