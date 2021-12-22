TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

NYSE:TDG opened at $609.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

