Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

