Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.84 or 0.08081256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.15 or 0.99922308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

