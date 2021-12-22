Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading 0% Higher

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

