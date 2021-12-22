Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Down 0.4%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 15,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

