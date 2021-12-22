Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

