Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $570,818.24 and $617.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.14 or 0.99287203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.03 or 0.01462324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

