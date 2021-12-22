TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.13 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. TRON has a total market cap of $8.13 billion and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,868,656,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,868,653,306 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

