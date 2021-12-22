True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.14

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 91105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $671.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.