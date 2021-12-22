TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.68

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $27.77. TrueBlue shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 199,195 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueBlue by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TrueBlue by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

