TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TrueCar by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

