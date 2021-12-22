TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $87,856.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

