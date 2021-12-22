Truist Securiti Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

HEI opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.