Truist Securiti Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

