TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. TSS shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,952 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

