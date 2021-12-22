U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 164,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $121.61 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

