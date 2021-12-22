U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,946 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $315.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $323.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.91.

