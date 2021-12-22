U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,762 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

