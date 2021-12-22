U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

