U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 201.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 472.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.