U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 93,560 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

