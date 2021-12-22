U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $17.38 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,375,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,747.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.