U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.41 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

PAYX stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

