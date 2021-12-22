U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

