U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

