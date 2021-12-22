U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

