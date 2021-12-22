U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 195,084 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

