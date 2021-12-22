U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,565,449. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.