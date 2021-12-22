U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,995 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $73.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

