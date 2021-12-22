U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.63 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

