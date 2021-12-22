U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 648.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.