U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $131.15 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

