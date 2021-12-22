U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

