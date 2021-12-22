Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 537,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

UBER stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 228,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,437,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

