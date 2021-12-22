Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $546,580.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00189606 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

