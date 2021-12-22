UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

