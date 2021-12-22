UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Insider Sells $1,811,054.70 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,811,054.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 3,270,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

