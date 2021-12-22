Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.08.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.