Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 3.4%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.91 and last traded at $84.91. 8,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.86.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.