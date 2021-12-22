Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $1.02 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00180791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

