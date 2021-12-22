Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.20 and traded as high as C$23.96. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 44,295 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -59.31.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$553.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

