Unibright Achieves Market Cap of $227.64 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Unibright has a market cap of $227.64 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

