UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.35

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 9243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNCFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

