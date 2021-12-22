Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $47.73 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and $13.60 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00019212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00253379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00509719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

